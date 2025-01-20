Tamil Nadu govt spending central funds on “useless things”, says Annamalai

DHARMAPURI: TN BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday said the state government does not use funds sanctioned by the centre under various schemes to provide basic amenities to people , and is spending them on “useless things”.

Addressing media persons, Annamalai said, “ Tamil Nadu has debt of about Rs 10 lakh crore, and it would take several years for the debt to be settled. The state government does not use the funds released by the centre under several schemes to provide basic amenities to people, it is using the money on useless things.

If the TN government passes a budget of Rs 3 lakh crore, we do not know where Rs 60,000 -70,000 crore of it is utilized. If it is used for people, we can accept it. But it is used for vote bank politics, and we oppose this strongly.” he said. When a reporter asked him about BJP’s decision to provide freebies in Delhi, Annamalai said, “ I am the state president for Tamil Nadu and cannot comment on other state issues.”

Joining issue with minister of adi dravidar welfare Dr M Mathiventhan, he said, “The minister had recently stated that, it is only because of Dravidian rule that Aruthathiar people are able to secure seat for medical studies. The DMK had ruled the state for five times in the past and this would be the sixth time in power. What has it done all these years for the education, social and economic development of the marginalized communities? The DMK will continue this rant for the next 50 years also.” Earlier in the day, Rajesh Kumar was appointed as BJP Namakkal (West) district secretary.