Public toilet inaccessible at night, Irulars in Eriyur seek lavatory in each house in TN

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Annanagar, a tribal settlement in Eriyur have urged the district administration to implement individual household lavatory schemes in their village. In 2023-24, the district administration constructed 20 houses for Irulars of Annanagar at Rs 13.7 crore.

A public toilet complex was constructed on the outskirts. However, people said they are unable to use it at night due to venomous insects and reptiles. They have urged officials to implement individual household lavatory scheme.

S Pooarasan, a villager, said, “Though we have a restroom on the outskirts, it is difficult to use it at night, especially for the elderly and children. Hence, we have urged the administration to set up lavatory at our homes or near our homes.”

R Chinnapaiyan, another resident, said, “The area has a lot of venomous insects and snakes which mostly come out at night. As the adults cannot trace these creatures in the dark, children and old people are even more fearful. So, individual lavatory for homes will be helpful. We urge the district administration to look into it.”

When TNIE spoke to the Eriyur Town panchayat officials, they said that they have been providing all the basic amenities including drainage, cement roads, and even solar-powered lights. However, they will look into the possibilities of individual lavatories.