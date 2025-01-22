15 Tamil Nadu prison staff sacked in four years for aiding smuggling of contraband

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court was informed that 15 personnel of the prisons department were sacked over the past four years on charges of aiding prisoners and visitors in smuggling contraband such as ganja, tobacco, and mobile phones into prisons.

The submission was made in a status report filed by the Director General of Prisons before a division bench comprising Justices S M Subramaniam and M Jothiraman on Tuesday. The bench was hearing petitions filed by the relatives of three prisoners, including two religious fundamentalists, Panna Ismail and Bilal Malik, alleging that the prisoners were assaulted by prison officials.

According to the report, three prison staff members were dismissed or removed from service in 2021, four in 2022, five in 2023, and three in 2024. Regarding suspensions, 13 staff were suspended in 2024, while one was suspended in 2022. Disciplinary action was initiated against 26 staff during the same period, the report revealed.

Filed through Additional Public Prosecutor R Muniapparaj, the report further stated that 709 incidents of contraband smuggling into central prisons occurred from 2021 to 2024. These incidents involved 636 prisoners, 49 visitors, and 55 prison staff. Additionally, 163 incidents were reported during this period, where contraband was either thrown into prison premises or buried in the ground.

Meanwhile, a medical report submitted by the Dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) stated that Bilal Malik had sustained a fracture on his foot, while Panna Ismail and Yokesh were found to have suffered simple injuries. The medical examination was conducted by a team of specialists, as directed by the court.