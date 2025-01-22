2,211 Tamil Nadu government schools all set to celebrate 100-year milestone

CHENNAI: It is no small feat for a government school to stand the test of time, providing education to the community for over 100 years. To honour such schools that have served generations, their alumni, with support of the school education department, will hold celebrations in 2,211 government schools from January 22 to February 2.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will inaugurate the first event at Panchayat Middle School in Thirukkuvalai, alma mater of former Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

According to the school education department, the schools that had achieved this milestone include 1,406 primary schools, 591 middle schools, 79 high schools, and 135 higher secondary schools. Among these, Madurai leads with 173 schools, followed by Cuddalore (158), Kanniyakumari (122), Dindigul (119), Tiruchy (109) and Thanjavur (102). The list does not include all the government-aided schools that are functioning for more than 100 years.

“If a school has been in a locality for over 100 years, it becomes a part of the community’s identity. The alumni, with our support, will organise these events. These celebrations aim to strengthen the connection between alumni, local communities and schools. It will also remind everyone of the school’s legacy motivating the staff to perform better,” a source in the school education department said. Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School in Chennai, over 240 years old, is said to be the oldest school in TN.