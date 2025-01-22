Leaking drinking water pipe near Chidambaram ruins road, floods farms

CUDDALORE: A leakage in the Kollidam joint drinking water project pipeline near Chidambaram has caused water to overflow onto roads and agricultural fields, rendering the road leading to Kovilampoondi village unsuitable for traffic.

The pipeline, which supplies water up to Killai, has been leaking for over a year along the Kovilampoondi-Anuvampattu road. This has resulted in stagnant water damaging roads and paddy fields. Residents have urged the district administration to address the issue immediately.

Social activist Balaji Ganesh from Kovilampoondi said, "Although complaints were lodged with the Parangipettai Block Development Officer, no action has been taken. The damaged road has made commuting impossible, causing hardships for residents of Kodipallam, Pinnathur, Kovilampoondi, and Thillaividangan areas. There is also a drinking water scarcity in the region."

A senior official from the Parangipettai Block Development Office said to TNIE, "A report regarding this leakage was sent to the assistant engineer of the Kollidam joint drinking water project on Monday. They have identified leaks at three spots and assured that repairs will be completed within two to three days."