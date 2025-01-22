Two Vellore women lose Rs 16.59 lakh to part-time job fraud

VELLORE: Two women -- a doctor and a graduate -- from Vellore were defrauded of a total of `16.59 lakh over a fake part-time job offer that promised high commission for completing online tasks. Vellore Cyber Crime Police, who registered a case in this regard, advised people to be wary of advertisements on instant messenger platforms and social media that promise high returns.

According to official sources, the women received messages on Telegram application last week. Believing the claims, the doctor invested Rs 4,79,112, while the homemaker, who is a graduate, invested Rs 11,80,569 into accounts linked to the scam.

Initially, the accounts displayed fake balances, which included their investments and the promised commissions. However, as they could not withdraw the money, they filed complaints through the toll-free helpline 1930. Following instructions from superintendent of police Mathivanan, the cybercrime team registered a case and initiated an investigation.

The police cautioned the public against dealing with individuals posing as officials from organisations like NCB, NCRB, TRAI or CBI. Victims of financial fraud are advised to report incidents immediately by calling the cybercrime helpline 1930 or online at www.cybercrime.gov.in.