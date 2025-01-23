738 persons benefit from special transgender clinics at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai

MADURAI: A total of 738 transgenders benefitted through medical treatments and surgeries at the trans clinic in the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) Madurai in the last three years (2021-2024). Medical treatments and procedures are being conducted every Thursday in the facility.

According to official records, 223 surgeries were conducted for transgenders in the medical endocrinology department at GRH. Surgeries include 148 bilateral mastectomies and 10 hysterectomies with BSO were performed on trans men. A total of 60 breast augmentation and implantations, and five penectomies and orchiectomies were conducted on trans women. A total outpatient census from July 2021 to December 2024, came up to 738 and around 1,726 surveys were also conducted with these patients.

Elaborating further, Priya Babu from the Transgender Resource Centre (Madurai) said, “Though there are eight clinics across Tamil Nadu, GRH attracts most number of transgenders for various treatments. The trans clinic facility was started in July 2021. Besides, we also help and guide patients for filing affidavits seeking treatment. We explain about various procedures in which transgenders undergo blood tests and hormone therapy. Since, there is a link between the transgender community and medical team, we have seen a large number of people coming to GRH Madurai, including from Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram. We have also started a help desk with the Omega Forum for social impact from June 2024 in the facility."

A transgender, under the condition of anonymity, said, “One of my friends suggested the facility in GRH (Madurai). Being a trans man, I always felt uncomfortable. Since, I felt surgeries would be expensive, I was unable to undergo transformation. However, the surgeries were free of cost as they are covered under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. The doctors only sought documents for undergoing these procedures, including hormone therapy."

Speaking to TNIE, a top official from Medical Endocrinology department said, “There are five specialties for transgenders including psychiatry, plastic surgery, urology and gynaecology. We found that more trans men were opting for surgeries and medical procedures to transform biologically to males when compared to trans women. They seem to find the treatments acceptable and all financial aspects are covered under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. Elsewhere, major procedures such as bilateral mastectomy, penectomy and orchiectomy could cost Rs 1 lakh each."