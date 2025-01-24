Athiyakurichi farmers object to land acquisition for space park project

THOOTHUKUDI: Farmers of Athiyakurichi village objected to a notification issued on January 20 to acquire 1,500 acres of land for setting up a Space Industrial Park and Propellants Park by the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department.
Under the Tamil Nadu Acquisition of Land for Industrial purpose Act, 1997, the collector on behalf of the department issued the notification informing about the land acquisition for the space park project.
Accordingly, a land parcel measuring over 1,500 acres would be acquired in four units consisting of 36 blocks within the boundaries of Athiyakurichi near Kulasekarapattinam in Tiruchendur taluk.
Notably, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is constructing a third rocket launching pad at Kulasekarapattinam. The public have been asked to submit their demands and objections in writing up to 30 days from the date of notification. The collector will chair an inquiry on the demands and objections on February 20.
Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) is the nodal agency for the implementation of the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor in the state. In March 2023, it invited proposals to select consultants for preparing a feasibility report for setting up a space park near Thoothukudi.
The farmers strongly objected to the acquisition of agricultural lands for the project, where coconut, drumstick, palmyra palms and tamarind are cultivated widely.
Farmer said the land acquisition for the project would adversely affect agriculture. The industrial projects will also lead to cutting down of hundreds of palmyra trees, they noted.
Thoothukudi south district farmers and public welfare movement president GT Chandrasekaran said during the agriculture grievance redressal meeting that notifying private lands without conducting a public hearing is unacceptable.
Moreover, officials promised not to acquire the land during the peace meeting presided over by top officials last year. The government has not announced any alternate livelihood for farmers in the region. The district administration should choose a dry region for the proposed space park project, he said.
Condemning the land acquisition proposal, farmers headed by Chandrasekar and one Subbaiah staged a walk out on Thursday from the agriculture grievance redressal meeting chaired by Collector K Elambahavath.
The farmers and the public said the government had implemented the ISRO project acquiring over 2,300 acres, and have plans to expand further. Also, announcements for setting up beach mineral separation plants in nearby red sand teri forest including Kuthiraimozhi Teri and Sathankulam Teri in an area exceeding 5,000 acres.
The Tamil Nadu government must plan to establish a space park in the dry region to ensure that public and farmers do not lose their livelihood, villagers said.