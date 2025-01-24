Pudukkottai farmer, female drone pilot invited to President Murmu's tea party in Delhi on Republic Day

TIRUCHY: Two individuals, including a farmer from Pudukkottai district, have been invited to attend a tea party hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi on January 26 to mark Republic Day.
Ponnaiya (41), the president of the Parambur Big Tank Water User Association, and M Amutha (47), a female drone pilot, have been recognised for their exceptional contributions to agriculture and water management.
Parambur village, located in the Annavasal block of Pudukkottai district, is home to the Parambur Big Tank Water User Association. Established in 1978, the association comprises 281 farmers who have been efficiently utilising rainwater to irrigate 268 acres of farmland.
The association also facilitates the sale of produce through a government-direct paddy procurement centre without any commission, ensuring transparency and fair trade for its members.
In a bid to ensure proper water management, the association uses CCTV cameras to monitor water levels in the Parambur Big Tank. Their efforts were nationally recognised in 2023 when the central government nominated them for a national award for water management. In October 2024, Ponnaiya received the award from President Droupadi Murmu.
Now, as an extension of this recognition, the association has been invited to the prestigious tea party. Speaking about this honour, Ponnaiya expressed, “It is a moment of great pride for all of us at the association to receive such recognition at the national level.”
Similarly, M Amutha from Manappatti in Ponnamaravathi block has been making strides in modern farming techniques. As the first female drone pilot in the region, she received a drone free of charge from IFFCO through her Women’s Self-Help Group. She has been using the drone to enhance her farming practices, setting an example for others in the farming community. Her pioneering efforts have earned her an invitation to the President’s tea party.
Reflecting on her achievement, Amutha stated, “This opportunity motivates me to inspire more women to adopt advanced technology in agriculture.”
The invitations to Ponnaiya and Amutha highlight the significant contributions of farmers from Pudukkottai district and their innovative approaches to agriculture and water management.