Pudukkottai farmer, female drone pilot invited to President Murmu's tea party in Delhi on Republic Day

TIRUCHY: Two individuals, including a farmer from Pudukkottai district, have been invited to attend a tea party hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi on January 26 to mark Republic Day.

Ponnaiya (41), the president of the Parambur Big Tank Water User Association, and M Amutha (47), a female drone pilot, have been recognised for their exceptional contributions to agriculture and water management.

Parambur village, located in the Annavasal block of Pudukkottai district, is home to the Parambur Big Tank Water User Association. Established in 1978, the association comprises 281 farmers who have been efficiently utilising rainwater to irrigate 268 acres of farmland.

The association also facilitates the sale of produce through a government-direct paddy procurement centre without any commission, ensuring transparency and fair trade for its members.