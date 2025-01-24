Record electricity demand likely in summer in TN; could touch 22k MW, says minister Senthil Balaji

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's electricity demand is expected to reach 22,000 MW during the upcoming summer, while the state recorded its highest-ever demand of 20,830 MW on May 2, 2024. Steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply, said Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on Friday.

After a review meeting with bureaucrats at the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) headquarters in Chennai, the minister addressed the media.

"During Cyclone Fengal, 12,265 electricity poles were damaged, but they were replaced in record time. Ahead of summer, we identified overloading issues in 6,536 transformers across the state, of which 5,407 have already been fixed. The remaining transformers will be addressed soon," he said.

The minister also revealed that Minnagam, the consumer call center, received 2,312 complaints in January alone. He urged officials to take measures to reduce the number of calls by addressing recurring issues.

On the government's promise to introduce monthly electricity billing, Senthil Balaji said, "The smart meter tender was canceled recently due to price differences between bidders and the TNEB. However, we have restarted the process to float new tenders for smart meters. Once the installation is complete across the state, we will implement monthly billing as assured in the 2021 Assembly election manifesto."

Talking about renewable energy initiatives, the minister said, "TNEB will soon float tenders for pumped storage projects with a combined capacity of 14,500 MW and battery storage systems with a 1,000 MW capacity. These projects are awaiting approval from the finance department, and once sanctioned, the implementation process will be completed within a year."

The state government is also planning to establish solar parks in all districts to boost renewable energy generation, he added.

Though there are no immediate plans to fill the vacancies, the important posts are likely to be filled soon, the minister assured.