‘Attacked’ kabaddi team is safe, moved to Delhi from Punjab: TN Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: A few hours after several video clippings went viral on social media about an alleged attack on kabaddi players from Tamil Nadu during an inter-university competition in the Bathinda district of Punjab, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday said that the kabaddi players are safe and they have already been moved to New Delhi.

Talking to reporters here, the Deputy CM said as many as 36 kabaddi players from Mother Teresa University, Periyar University and Alagappa University were participating in the tournament.

“This morning, we received information that during the contest between the team from Mother Teresa University and Darbhanga University (Bihar), the players from Tamil Nadu were attacked. The SDAT officials contacted the district collector concerned immediately and ensured arrangements for the safety of the players,” the deputy CM said.

Responding to a question, Udhayanidhi said additional safety arrangements would be made in future when students from Tamil Nadu go to other states for sporting events. “The kabaddi players are being taken to New Delhi and they will be staying in the Tamil Nadu House there. All are safe. So, please don’t spread rumours. Pandiarajan, a coach who was taken by the Punjab police for interrogation, has been released,” he added.

AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran were among those who expressed concern for the safety of the TN players.