7,740 persons get medical benefits under Innuyir Kappom scheme in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: A total of 7,740 persons received treatment under the Innuyir Kappom scheme at a cost of Rs 4.23 crore across Dindigul district in the last three years. Beneficiaries included daily wagers, electricians, service personnel and other persons from economically weaker sections of the society.

Official sources said from December 18, 2021 to December 31, 2024, a total of 6,208 persons (Rs 3.74 crore) received treatment at the Dindigul Medical College, 1,501 persons (Rs 51.89 lakh) received treatment at the Dindigul District Health Services, and 31 persons (Rs 6.32 lakh) received at various private hospitals in Dindigul.

According to an official release, 'Innuyir Kappom-Nammai Kakkum 48' caters to victims of road accidents. With 81 designated treatment modalities as damage-control measures, the financial assistance was increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh recently. The scheme funds treatment of persons injured in road accidents for the first 48 hours.

A Arockiam (43), a beneficiary, said, "I am an electrician from Anumantharayan Kottai. On January, 2025, I was travelling to Pithalaipatti when another bike collided with my bike and I suffered severe injuries to my head. I was transferred to Dindigul Medical College Hospital and received treatment under the scheme. Fortunately, an emergency surgery was performed which could have costed me several lakhs."

Apart from the Dindigul Medical College Hospital and District Headquarters hospital, around 17 private hospitals across the district offers treatments under the scheme.