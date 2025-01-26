Land to be acquired for Marappalam underpass expansion

COIMBATORE: The wheels are turning on plans to expand the railway underpass at Madukkarai Marappalam, as an official team from the revenue, railways, police and state highways departments conducted an inspection at the spot for land acquisition as well as for the traffic diversion on the inter-state route.

The team, which visited the site on Thursday, has identified two alternative routes to divert the traffic for the next one year as “the work is expected to be completed within a year”. Also, it has planned to acquire 3,500 square metres of land for the expansion project, for which “Rs 34 crore has been allocated on a 50-50 share basis by the railways and the highways departments”.

Based on the officials’ suggestions, the district administration, through the police department, is expected to announce traffic diversion on Coimbatore-Palakkad Road and commence the work soon, said sources.

The Coimbatore district administration is set to begin the land acquisition process for it. The expansion of the Marappalam Railway Underpass on the Coimbatore-Palakkad main road at Madukkarai aims to accommodate four lanes to ease the traffic flow on the inter-state route. At present, the underpass has a single lane (5.5 metres width and 4.7 metres height) which is causing bottlenecks on the route.

Following the demand for its expansion, the Coimbatore district administration had proposed a plan to dismantle the existing structure and reconstruct the railway bridge with a four-lane carriageway (18 metres width, including 3 metres of footpath and 5.7 metres height).