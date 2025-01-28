CTY- US based firm lays off hundreds of employees without notice in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Staff working in a US-based firm called Focus Edumatics which operated in the city, filed a petition to the district collector claiming that hundreds of workers were laid off without prior intimation.

The employees gathered at the collectorate on Monday and submitted a petition with Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, claiming that all these workers received an email last Saturday, stating that they were laid off. They appealed to the collector to secure their wage and experience certificates for those who worked for over two years in the firm which operated in RS Puram and Sungam.

According to the petition, employees working there received an email on Saturday night that over a thousand people from field-level staffs to high-ranking officials were terminated and the company shut down. They could not be contacted after this.

"Salary for the current month and certificates stating the reason for dismissal should be provided in the relieving order, as it is needed to apply for another job.

However, they have mentioned in the mail that the employees have absconded from work," the petition said. The youths claimed that almost 3,000 workers across India have allegedly been laid off. The collector has directed the city police to investigate further.