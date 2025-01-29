Family in Rs 30 lakh debt dies by suicide in Salem, investigation on

COIMBATORE: A couple and their daughter died by suicide in Salem on Tuesday morning. The deceased were identified as Paulraj (45), a silversmith from Arisipalayam in Salem, his wife Rekha (35), and their daughter Janani (15), a Class 11 student.

On Tuesday, neighbours and relatives did not hear from them, and informed Pallapatti Police, who reached the spot and broke open the first-floor entrance of the house and found the trio dead. The bodies were sent to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. Police added that preliminary investigation revealed that Paulraj had taken a loan of around Rs 30 lakh from a bank and a private individual to build his house and start a business. However, the couple could not repay the loan on time. A case has been registered at Pallapatti police station and further investigation is on.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the Tamil Nadu Health Department’s helpline 104, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline at 044-24640050.)