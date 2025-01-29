Farmers seek release of Mettur dam water for 15 more days

THANJAVUR: The farmers from areas irrigated by River Cauvery in Tiruvaiyaru, Budalur and Papanasam taluks demanded the release of Mettur dam water for irrigation of delta districts be extended up to February 15.

The Cauvery water from Mettur dam used to be released on June 12 for taking up paddy cultivation in delta districts, and closed on January 28 during every irrigation year. During 2024 the water was released from Mettur on July 28, instead of the customary date of June 12 due to low water level that day.

Meanwhile, using the Cauvery water the farmers in Thanjavur district cultivated samba and thaladi paddy in around 1.30 lakh hectares and the harvest is over in around 30,000 ha so far. The farmers who cultivated the samba and thaladi paddy belatedly say the water needs to be released at least for another 15 days to irrigate the standing crops.

"The crop in our area is in the flowering stage and water is needed for another 15 days. We have appealed to the district administration to release 5,000 cusecs from Mettur," said G Srinivasan, a farmer from Ganapathi Agraharam village.

P Sukumaran of Tirupoonthurthi near Tiruvaiyaru also echoes the demand. "The samba paddy crops in our area are in the panicle-initiation stage and need water for at least another 10 days," he added.

S Sivakumar of Manathidal pointed out there were precedents in extending the date of closure of Mettur dam beyond January 28 based on the water needs of the standing crops. "Former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi ordered extending the days of water release beyond January 28. Similarly, we hope Chief Minister M K Stalin would also order extension of the water release from Mettur," Sivakumar added.

When contacted the officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) said to release water beyond January 28, the government has to take a decision based on the recommendations of the district collectors of delta districts.

For this the Agriculture Department has to enumerate the extent of area and the locations where the crops need another wetting, the official added.