FSSAI licence of Thoothukudi restaurant selling 'Rs 20 biriyani' suspended for unhygienic preparation of food

THOOTHUKUDI: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence of a restaurant, popular for selling biryani at Rs 20 in Thoothukudi, has been temporarily suspended by the food safety department on Tuesday, citing unhygienic preparation and selling of food in the name of chicken biryani without chicken pieces.

The action follows a complaint lodged with District Collector K Elambahavath seeking to verify the quality of the biryani served at the restaurant for Rs 20. Subsequently, officials headed by district food safety designated officer Dr Mariappan inspected the shop and its production house at Davispuram near Thalamuthunagar.

In a statement, Dr Mariappan said the chicken meat had no extraneous matter or foul smell. However, the kitchen environment was unhygienic, as cats and dogs were found wandering inside. A sample of the meat has been collected for laboratory analysis and action would follow based on the results, he added.

The officer further stated that the biryani parcels had only crushed chicken and not pieces, thereby misleading the public by terming it "chicken biryani". Hence, the chicken meat supplier will also be summoned for inquiries, the statement read.

Holding that the cooking environment was not hygienic, and had no bills and receipts for the purchase of raw materials and sales, Dr Mariappan issued an order to temporarily suspend the food safety licence of the restaurant.

It may be noted that the restaurant owner can get the suspension revoked after satisfying the food safety conditions prescribed under the Food Safety Standards Authority of India Act.