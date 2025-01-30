‘It’s crucial to uncover pieces of history from South Arcot region’

VILLUPURAM: Villupuram, a region steeped in ancient history, has recently witnessed a remarkable discovery – artefacts dating back to centuries – as the banks of the Sankaraparani river were washed away by cyclone Fengal.

“Within this short span, the Chief Minister’s announcement to pursue further research has brought immense happiness to us,” said T Ramesh, professor of history at the Aringar Anna Government Arts College in Villupuram.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced 11 key schemes for Villupuram district, including archaeological research at Thennamadevi and Aiyankoilpattu villages in Vikravandi taluk. The efforts of history professors, students, and Tamil welfare forums in the district had drawn attention to this issue, said Vikravandi MLA Anniyur A Siva, who spearheaded the move to bring government action at short notice.

Speaking to TNIE, Siva said, “For many years, several archaeological findings in the district had been undertaken by multiple groups, but they were not platformed properly. However, the artefacts found after cyclone Fengal in Vikravandi were directly brought to my notice, and I took the initiative to start serious research in the region to connect the history of Tamil Nadu with the rest of the state, especially with the Keezhadi excavation. It is crucial that pieces of history from the South Arcot region are uncovered to provide a holistic understanding of Tamil culture and civilisation.”