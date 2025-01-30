Tension grips Cuddalore village as government starts clearing agriculture land, 25 held

CUDDALORE: Villagers of Malayadikuppam, Kodikanpalayam, and Pethankuppam under Vellakarai panchayat staged a protest on Wednesday against the acquisition of agricultural land for industrial purposes when the revenue officials, accompanied by over 100 police personnel, arrived with earth movers to clear the land at Malayadikuppam.
The government had issued a notice on December 19, stating the land had been encroached upon and must be vacated within 15 days.
Villagers claim they have been residing there for over 100 years, cultivating cashew crops. They had previously submitted petitions seeking pattas for their residential and agricultural land, but officials informed them around 150 houses and cashew plantations would be removed.
During the two-hour-long protest, PMK Cuddalore East district secretary S Muthukrishnan, BJP East District president Agni Krishnamurthy and Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association members held talks with sub collector Abhinaya.
The villagers requested a three-month extension to harvest their cashew crops, but officials insisted on a written assurance the land would be handed over after three months. The farmers refused, stating they would not give up their lands.
With negotiations failing, police attempted to disperse the protestors and arrested over 25 people and took them to a private wedding hall in Vellakarai. Officials then proceeded with the clearance operation, using earthmovers to uproot cashew trees.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from Cuddalore taluk police said, “Only 140-160 acres of government land, which was used for farming, will be acquired for the project. We won’t take houses. Proper notices were issued in November and December.”