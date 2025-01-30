Tension grips Cuddalore village as government starts clearing agriculture land, 25 held

CUDDALORE: Villagers of Malayadikuppam, Kodikanpalayam, and Pethankuppam under Vellakarai panchayat staged a protest on Wednesday against the acquisition of agricultural land for industrial purposes when the revenue officials, accompanied by over 100 police personnel, arrived with earth movers to clear the land at Malayadikuppam.

The government had issued a notice on December 19, stating the land had been encroached upon and must be vacated within 15 days.

Villagers claim they have been residing there for over 100 years, cultivating cashew crops. They had previously submitted petitions seeking pattas for their residential and agricultural land, but officials informed them around 150 houses and cashew plantations would be removed.