ED arrests four TN men for aiding Chinese loan app firms

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested four Tamil Nadu natives for their links to Chinese bogus loan apps after its probe revealed that the shell companies operated by these persons transferred over Rs 170 crore to the Chinese operators via Singapore in 2023.

It was in February 2024 that ED registered a money laundering case based on multiple FIRs registered at various police stations in Kerala against bogus loan apps.

ED had raided the house of a Vypeen native Raphael James Rozario who allegedly provided mule bank accounts opened by persons with financial needs on a commission basis.

The funds were collected using these mule bank accounts from the victims of online loan apps. Later, the amount was parked in the bank accounts of shell companies operated by the arrested persons. The money was later transferred to bank accounts in Singapore via hawala and cryptocurrencies, officials said.