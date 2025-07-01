16-year-old boy died by suicide in TN after being scolded for talking to girl classmate; teacher arrested

THANJAVUR: Hurt for being admonished in class for speaking to a girl classmate, a 16-year-old boy died by suicide at his house in Thanjavur city. Based on a purported suicide note recovered from his room, where the Class 11 boy was found dead on Monday morning, a teacher at his school was arrested, sources said.

The deceased was identified as S Sriram of Roslin Nagar. According to sources, Sriram did not come out of his room on Monday morning following which his parents went inside only to find him dead.

On information, the Tamil University police sent the body to the Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Sriram’s parents and relatives recovered a note, purportedly written by him. It blamed Simhas Raj (26), who was Sriram’s class teacher, for having driven him to take his life, sources said.

Following this, Sriram’s parents and relatives gathered in front of the private CBSE school near the Thanjavur new bus stand, demanding the arrest of Simhas Raj, the principal and the correspondent.

On information, Thanjavur SP R Rajaram held talks with the protesters. A peace talk was also arranged at the Thanjavur revenue divisional office.

As the protesters continued with their demand, the Tamil University police registered a case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the BNS and arrested Simhas Raj.

Sriram’s protesting parents and relatives, however, refused to receive his body till late in the evening, insisting that the principal and the correspondent of the school also be arrested.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact state health department helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)