Earth movers, rock breakers barred from entering Kodaikanal to curb landslide risk

DINDIGUL: The district administration has barred the entry of heavy vehicles including earth movers, rock break compressors and trucks fitted with boring equipment in Kodaikanal from Tuesday (July 1). People who need to use them must obtain a permission from the administration.

An official told TNIE that these rules are already in place in hilly areas. “We will implement it strictly as these activities can cause landslides and tremors during monsoon.

Only after obtaining approval from local authorities, these vehicles will be allowed. For the last few months, locals reported about movement of vehicles such as rock breaking compressors, earth movers and activities such as removal of stone and breaking of rocks and heavy boulders.”

He said people who may require earth movers, should apply to the collector and get the approval. “After that, the tahsildar would hold a site inspection and send machinery for use for a period of time,” he added.