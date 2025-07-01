Madras HC suggests appointing retired judge for mediation in producers-FEFSI tussle

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has suggested appointment of a retired judge of the court for holding mediation in the ongoing tussle between the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) and the Federation of Film Employees of South India (FEFSI), following the non-cooperation stir by the latter.

Justice K Kumaresh Babu, while hearing a petition filed by TFPC seeking interim stay on the non-cooperation protest, asked both parties to submit the names of retired HC judges of their choice so the court can choose them for appointment as mediator. Subsequently, the judge posted the matter to Wednesday for further hearing.

Senior counsels G Mohana Krishnan appeared for FEFSI and Krishna Ravindra represented TFPC.

The producers council alleged that ongoing film production works were stalled due to the strike announced by FEFSI, with which 24 unions representing technicians and other employees of the industry are affiliated, resulting in non-completion of production works on time, incurring a huge loss to the producers.

However, the counsel for FEFSI contended that the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) entered into with the producers in 2022 have lapsed and expired on March 9, 2025. The producers council has to sign fresh MoUs regarding remuneration and working conditions.

He also stated that the technicians are paid less than Rs 3,000 per day by the producers, whereas, the lead actors are being paid around Rs 300 crore for a movie.