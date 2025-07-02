Action on contractor assured, sanitary staff in Madurai end stir

MADURAI: Sanitation workers who began an indefinite protest on Monday alleging ill treatment by a contractor, withdrew their protest on Tuesday after officials agreed to take action into their demands.

Members of trade unions CITU, LPF and LLF alleged that the contractor was not treating the workers properly. M Balasubramanian, general secretary of CITU said, "The contractor is ill treating the workers. Demanding action against him, we have been staging a series of protests but no action was taken."

He added that officials have assured to take action against the contractor and to look into their other demands that include allowing sanitation workers to give attendance once in a day instead of twice.