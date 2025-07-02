Union govt approves four-laning of Paramakudi-Ramnad NH stretch

CHENNAI: The union cabinet on Tuesday approved the four-laning of a 46.7-km stretch of the two-lane national highway between Paramakudi and Ramanathapuram. The project will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) at an estimated cost of Rs 1,853 crore.

The move follows the successful completion of the 75-km Madurai-Paramakudi stretch, which has already been widened to four lane. The centre’s decision assumes significance as land acquisition is under way for a proposed greenfield airport in Ramanathapuram/Rameswaram region. Additionally, the union government is considering upgrading the currently unserved airstrip at Chettinad into a functional airport.

The four-laning project is expected to significantly improve road connectivity to Ramanathapuram, a key junction that serves as a gateway to Rameswaram, Pamban, and Dhanushkodi.