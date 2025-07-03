Man steals liquor bottles worth 9k, ignores 3 lakh in cash box

TIRUPPUR: The city police are on the lookout for a suspect who broke into a Tasmac outlet in Tiruppur and stole bottles of liquor worth Rs 9,000. However, he did not steal the Rs 3.76 lakh cash from the outlet's cash box.

Sources said, Tasmac outlet (number 1990) is operating on Sharmian Shakib Street near Kalaignar Karunanidhi Central Bus Stand in Tiruppur. On Wednesday morning, the lock of the outlet was broken and the door was open. Local traders informed Tiruppur South Police.

Upon information, police and Tasmac officials arrived here. Subsequently, Tasmac officials and the outlet's salesmen checked the money in the cash box. It was assessed that liquor bottles worth Rs 9,000 were stolen but the Rs 3.76 lakh in cash from the previous day's sales, which was kept in the cash box, was not stolen.

"We have checked surveillance camera footage and found the incident took place between 1.30 am and 2 am on Wednesday. The thief tied liquor bottles in a bundle and took them away. He may not have noticed the money in the cash box. A case has been filed, and we are looking for him in the surveillance camera footage," a police officer said.