Garbage piles up on Puducherry  streets as new agency struggles with transition

PUDUCHERRY: Uncollected garbage has begun to pile up across parts of Puducherry, as the newly appointed Green Warrior Agency (GWA) grapples with initial hiccups in its citywide waste management operations. The agency took charge from Swachhata Corporation (SWC) on July 1 under the Rs 110-crore Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) project funded by the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0.

Despite promises of improved collection and streamlined services, residents in several localities have reported stagnating waste, especially in inner streets and lanes. Ironically, garbage remained uncleared just a few metres from the Puducherry municipality office on Dumas Street near the police HQ.

“The agency clears garbage only on the main roads, while interior areas are left neglected. The stench is unbearable,” said Independent MLA G Nehru, who led a protest outside the Local Administration Department (LAD) office on Thursday.

Nehru said repeated complaints from residents prompted him to intervene. “We initially tried to meet the municipal commissioner, but he was on leave. The Oulgaret commissioner, who holds additional charge, was at his own office. So, we approached the LAD office directly,” he said. The protest was later withdrawn after authorities assured immediate action.

An official admitted the delay was partly due to a backlog left by the outgoing SWC, which purportedly stopped garbage collection in the final days of its contract ending June 30. “We are clearing the backlog now,” the official said.

While GWA has the required vehicles, the agency is currently short of drivers and sanitation workers. Recruitment is under way, including efforts to rehire personnel who previously worked under SWC. “Door-to-door collection will resume as per the contract terms once staffing is complete,” the official added.

The ISWM project aims to replace community bins with decentralised door-to-door collection, segregation, composting, recycling, and biogas generation. The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has sanctioned a Rs 18.76 crore capital subsidy under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0.