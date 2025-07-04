IUML leader Kader Mohideen chosen for Thagaisal Thamizhar award

The release said the selection committee considered the name of Professor KM Kader, editor, Manichudar, who has been a close associate of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Mohideen dedicated his entire life to the cause of social harmony and a deep understanding of Indian politics.

Born on January 5, 1940, in Thirunallar in Pudukottai district to Mohamed Hanif and Kasimibibi, Mohideen served as a Member of Parliament between 2004 and 2009 and has authored many books.

Mohideen, during his student days, was inspired by the late leader Quaid-e-Millath Muhammed Ismail, and joined the Indian Union Muslim League organisation. Since 1956, he has occupied the following posts in the organisation: the students wing organiser, youth wing organiser, educational & cultural affairs secretary, organisational secretary, general secretary and at present, State president of IUML in Tamil Nadu and the national president of the party.