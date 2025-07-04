IUML leader Kader Mohideen chosen for Thagaisal Thamizhar award

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has chosen IUML president KM Kader Mohideen (85) for the Thagaisal Thamizhar Award (Distinguished Tamil Award). Chief Minister MK Stalin will be presenting this award to Mohideen during the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.
The award carries a cheque for Rs 10 lakh and a citation. Since the institution of this award, it has been presented to CPM leader R Sankaraiah (2022), centenarian CPI leader R Nallakannu (2022), Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani (2023) and former TNCC president Kumari Ananthan (2024). An official release here said Mohideen was chosen for the award at the meeting of the selection committee, chaired by the CM at the State secretariat on Friday.
The release said the selection committee considered the name of Professor KM Kader, editor, Manichudar, who has been a close associate of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Mohideen dedicated his entire life to the cause of social harmony and a deep understanding of Indian politics.
Born on January 5, 1940, in Thirunallar in Pudukottai district to Mohamed Hanif and Kasimibibi, Mohideen served as a Member of Parliament between 2004 and 2009 and has authored many books.
Mohideen, during his student days, was inspired by the late leader Quaid-e-Millath Muhammed Ismail, and joined the Indian Union Muslim League organisation. Since 1956, he has occupied the following posts in the organisation: the students wing organiser, youth wing organiser, educational & cultural affairs secretary, organisational secretary, general secretary and at present, State president of IUML in Tamil Nadu and the national president of the party.