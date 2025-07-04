PM Modi, Amit Shah falsely claim more allocation of funds to Tamil Nadu, alleges DMK

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Friday alleged that the BJP-led Centre is "lying" that funds provided to the state is more under its regime than during the Congress party's dispensation.

The Dravidian party's official organ "Murasoli" in its editorial on the DMK's "Oraniyil Tamil Nadu" (Tamil Nadu as a single team) membership enrolment campaign said the party had always been reinventing itself and that is the reason for it being still young, though it has crossed the milestone of 75 years.

On July 1, Stalin launched the Oraniyil Tamil Nadu (OTN) campaign and on July 3, the door-to-door visit to reach out to the people commenced.

According to DMK President Stalin, the OTN encompasses election campaign, membership enrolment, the DMK government's achievements and the Centre's betrayal of Tamil Nadu as well and broadly, it is to bring together the people to protect the state's language and honour.

Assembly election is due in Tamil Nadu during April 2026.