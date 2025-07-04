Strict action against drivers, conductors in Coimbatore for not picking up passengers at stops

COIMBATORE: Stringent action will be taken against drivers and conductors if they operate buses without picking up passengers at bus stops, warned Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Coimbatore region, on Thursday.

The warning was issued to drivers and conductors after a video circulating on social media shows a driver operating the 5C route bus doesn't stop at the Puliyakulam bus stop in Coimbatore city on Wednesday though a woman wanted to board it.

Official sources say higher officers held inquiry with the driver and conductor of the said bus and a memo will be issued.

The public want the deployment of checking inspectors to monitor bus operations to avoid such practices.

N Logu, secretary, Coimbatore Consumer Voice, told TNIE that since the free bus travel scheme for women began, some conductors have not been stopping buses at times at stops.

"Some conductors stop the buses a few metres away from the bus stop, forcing passengers to run after the bus to board. Sometimes, they are unable to board the bus due to the employees' oversight," he alleged.

He further claimed a few conductors do not treat women passengers with respect as they travel for free.

When contacted, a top officer from the TNSTC Coimbatore region told TNIE that they have instructed employees to stop buses at bus stops and pick up passengers.

He said that stringent action would be taken against employees who fail to follow this, and checking inspectors have been asked to monitor bus operations.