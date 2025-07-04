TVK will never ally with 'divisive' BJP, says Vijay; averse to DMK as well

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay on Friday declared that his party was firm about never allying, directly or indirectly, with the BJP, who he termed as the party’s “ideological foe” and a “divisive force”.

Addressing the party’s first state executive committee meeting in Panaiyur, he further said that a TVK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu will always be against both the DMK and the BJP. He said TVK is not like the DMK or the AIADMK to compromise and form an alliance with the BJP.

His statement came amid signalling, including from a section of the State unit of the BJP, that TVK would be welcome to join the AIADMK-BJP alliance to defeat the DMK.

Blaming the ruling party at the Centre for using divisive and polarising tactics to succeed in certain States, he said that such a strategy will never work in Tamil Nadu, which is deeply rooted in social justice and fraternity. He said that the BJP cannot expect to succeed in Tamil Nadu by insulting leaders like ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy or CN Annadurai.

The meeting, attended by executive committee members and district secretaries, passed many resolutions, including one naming Vijay as the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly polls in 2026. The committee also empowered him to make decisions regarding alliances.