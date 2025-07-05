TN govt, Hyderabad firm ink deal for Cuddalore port operations

CHENNAI: In a move to unlock the commercial potential of its minor ports, the state government has signed a memorandum of understanding with Mahathi Cuddalore Port and Maritime Pvt Ltd to operate the Cuddalore port under a public-private partnership model.

The agreement, formalised on Saturday at the secretariat in the presence of CM MK Stalin, marks a significant step in TN’s strategy to expand maritime infrastructure and attract private sector participation in port operations.

The port operator was selected through a competitive process after the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board issued an expression of interest inviting private firms to operate the port.

Hyderabad-based Mahathi Infra Services Pvt Ltd was chosen as the preferred bidder, and has incorporated a special purpose vehicle (SPV) – Mahathi Cuddalore Port and Maritime Pvt Ltd – to undertake the project.