Video of cops thrashing youth inside Kallakurichi police station sparks outrage on social media

VILLUPURAM: A month-old video of a young man getting beaten by Kachrapalayam police in Kallakurichi was doing the rounds on social media on Friday.

According to sources, Vignesh alias Vicky, a resident of Eravaipattanam, had argued with Kachrapalayam police for not investigating the death of his relative, who allegedly died after falling sick in Dubai, where he worked.

After taking ill, his relative was allegedly brought from Dubai to his Ervaipattanam home in a ventilator last month.