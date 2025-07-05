Video of cops thrashing youth inside Kallakurichi police station sparks outrage on social media

VILLUPURAM: A month-old video of a young man getting beaten by Kachrapalayam police in Kallakurichi was doing the rounds on social media on Friday.
According to sources, Vignesh alias Vicky, a resident of Eravaipattanam, had argued with Kachrapalayam police for not investigating the death of his relative, who allegedly died after falling sick in Dubai, where he worked.
After taking ill, his relative was allegedly brought from Dubai to his Ervaipattanam home in a ventilator last month.
He died three days later at the Kallakurichi government hospital.
Family members then filed a complaint against one Vijay, an agent who had sent the relative to Dubai at the Kachrapalayam police station. However police had not filed an FIR, sources claimed.
Agitated over this, Vignesh went to the police station in an inebriated condition and argued with the officials there. The police had then attacked Vignesh inside the station which could be seen in the video.
District Superintendent of Police Rajat Chaturvedi had transferred one constable Manikandan to Armed Reserve Forces, following the incident.