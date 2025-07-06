CM Stalin, leaders pay tributes to Tamil scholar Perungavikko

CHENNAI: CM M K Stalin, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, and several political leaders on Saturday paid floral tributes to renowned Tamil scholar Perungavikko VM Sethuraman, who passed away late on Friday at the age of 89.

Upon hearing the news of his demise, Stalin, accompanied by Health Minister Ma Subramanian, visited the scholar’s residence to offer floral tributes and console his family members. In a condolence message, Stalin expressed deep grief and recalled Sethuraman’s contributions to Tamil literature, including a poem he had penned for the DMK’s mouthpiece Murasoli. He also cited former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s praise for Sethuraman, who had described him as a scholar who devoted his entire life to Tamil.

As a mark of respect, Stalin ordered police honours to be accorded at Sethuraman’s cremation.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan also paid his respects in person. TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, TMC(M) president G K Vasan, and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, issued condolence messages.