Palacode farmers demand swift completion of Jarthalav-Pulikarai canal project

DHARMAPURI: The long wait of the farmers in Palacode taluk for the completion of the Jarthalav-Pulikarai canal interlinking projects continues. Frustrated, they again urged the Public Works Department (WRO) to hasten its completion.

The project is crucial for improving the water table in Palacode taluk, farmers stated.

The project was proposed in 2019 to divert water from the Jarthalav lake in Krishnagiri to more than 16 lakes in Palacode taluk to improve groundwater recharge.

Farmers stated that the implementation of the project is crucial for cultivation of sugarcane and other crops in the drought-prone areas. However, only 70% of the work has been completed.

Speaking to TNIE, K Subramaniyan, a Palacode-based farmer, said, "There has been no progress on the project for the past one year. One of the reasons is the delay in digging canals. Most of the project falls in hilly terrain, and poor planning has delayed the project. Primarily because they have not considered the hills and the rocks in the planned canal".

Another farmer, R Murugesan from Palacode, said, "The project is a must now. Be it sugarcane, turmeric, or tomato cultivation, water is the key, and this project is key for water management. We need it now. Immediate efforts must be taken to implement the scheme".

When TNIE reached out to PWD(WRO) staff, they said, "Works are being conducted and efforts are being taken to clear the rocks. We are also considering a controlled explosion to loosen the rocks and speed up the works".