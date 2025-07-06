Tamil Nadu: Persistent water leakage, polluted supply plague Otteri residents

VELLORE: Hundreds of residents living along Gangai Amman Koil Street in Otteri are affected as a 500-metre stretch of their street often floods due to water leaking from underground drinking water pipes. Residents said that water leaks from two underground pipes on their street—one from Otteri and the other from the Cauvery Combined Water Scheme—have been a problem for two years.

Speaking to TNIE, a resident, T Loganayaki, said, “As there is only a mud road here, it gets slushy whenever water leaks from underground, and it becomes difficult to walk.”

Residents said that there is water leakage whenever the civic body supplies water, which usually happens at an interval of five to eight days. Another resident, K Pooja, reported that the taps near their houses also flow with polluted drinking water. "The water has a foul smell, is yellow-coloured and contains sand as well," she said. "We believe the drainage water from the underground drainage system is also mixing with the drinking water,” she added.