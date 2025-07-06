Tamil Nadu police clarify on security duty for woman cops

CHENNAI/MADURAI: The state police on Saturday issued a clarification stating a recent directive of the Additional Director General of Police on avoiding deployment of woman cops on bandobast duties was meant to ensure priority on investigation and prosecution of cases of Pocso and crimes against women and children.

This comes after a section of activists, lawyers and academicians condemned the directive, calling it “unconstitutional” and “discriminatory” towards women.

The clarification, however, said the primary objective of this instruction was to ensure that woman police personnel, who play an indispensable role in recording statements and investigating the sensitive cases of crimes against women and children, are not diverted unnecessarily.

In the statement, TN DGP said the ADGP (Law and Order) had given this advice in a video conference with all state police officers on June 30.

As per legal provisions, it is mandatory to file final reports in Pocso cases within 60 days. The pendency in such cases requires immediate attention and keeping this in mind, it was advised not to excessively draw woman police personnel for bandobast duties.