5,500 cops deployed for temple consecration in Tiruchendur

THOOTHUKUDI: Devotees from across the state started converging on Tiruchendur on Sunday for the consecration of the Lord Subramaniya Swamy temple which will be performed from 6.15 am to 6.50 am on Monday. The temple was last consecrated 16 years ago.

Three senior bureaucrats have been entrusted the work of overseeing the arrangements. The district administration and police including ADGP Davidson Devasirvatham have made elaborate arrangements to ensure a safe event.

On Sunday, South Zone IGP Prem Anand Sinha conducted a meeting with the police men in the presence of Tirunelveli DIG (Incharge) Santhosh Hadimani, Madurai DIG Abinav Kumar, Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police Albert John regarding the safety and security, traffic, crowd management arrangements.

Over 5,500 police personnel from 20 districts have been deployed for bandobust under SPs of nine district including Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Madurai, 32 Additional Superintendent of Police, 73 DSPs and 87 police inspectors at Tiruchendur.

The police have deployed three vehicles installed with 360 degree CCTV camera coverage and 10 two wheelers fitted with GPS devices for patrolling. Over 25 medical groups, fire service vehicles are stationed at 27 locations to attend emergencies.

LED displays have been placed at vantage points in and around the temple to enable devotees witness the event.

The district administration has declared a local holiday for schools and colleges on Monday. However, ICDS Officer has directed anganwadi workers to keep the facilities open In view of the event, poojas were conducted only till 12 PM on Sunday. Regular poojas will be performed Monday afternoon, HR&CE Minister P Sekar Babu said.