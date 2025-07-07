Edappadi flays DMK government over LED screen contract

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said the people wish to see a change of guard in the state after the 2026 election and urged the party cadre to tell people about the good work done by the past AIADMK regimes.

Writing his second letter to the AIADMK cadre ahead of launching his statewide tour on July 7, Palaniswami exhorted the party cadre to attend it.

In another statement, Palaniswami criticised the state for directing 385 panchayat union offices and 12,620 village panchayats to disseminate publicity content through LED screens. He said the rural development department has been instructed to float tenders naming three companies, and among them, a particular company based in Madurai is to be awarded the contract to install LED screens.

Each of the 385 offices has been instructed to purchase one LED screen at an inflated cost of Rs 7.5 lakh. Also, each of the 12,620 village panchayats has been told to buy a smaller version of these screens for approximately Rs 10,000. Terming this a wasteful expenditure, Palaniswami urged the government to give up this scheme.