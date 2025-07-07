Japanese Coast Guard calls at Chennai, strengthening Indo-Pacific maritime cooperation

CHENNAI: A Japanese Coast Guard (JCG) vessel, Itsukushima, arrived at Chennai Port on Monday, underscoring the growing strategic maritime cooperation between India and Japan in the Indo-Pacific region. The visit is part of the JCG’s Global Ocean Voyage Training and highlights both nations’ shared commitment to maritime security and interoperability.

Commanded by Captain Naoki Mizoguchi, the ship was received with full ceremonial honours by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), led by Inspector General Datwinder Singh Saini. Officers were welcomed with garlands, a military band performance, and cheers from National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, adding a cultural touch to the formal reception.