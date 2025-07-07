Japanese Coast Guard calls at Chennai, strengthening Indo-Pacific maritime cooperation

CHENNAI: A Japanese Coast Guard (JCG) vessel, Itsukushima, arrived at Chennai Port on Monday, underscoring the growing strategic maritime cooperation between India and Japan in the Indo-Pacific region. The visit is part of the JCG’s Global Ocean Voyage Training and highlights both nations’ shared commitment to maritime security and interoperability.
Commanded by Captain Naoki Mizoguchi, the ship was received with full ceremonial honours by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), led by Inspector General Datwinder Singh Saini. Officers were welcomed with garlands, a military band performance, and cheers from National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, adding a cultural touch to the formal reception.
Vice Admiral Hiroaki Kanosue, Vice Commandant for Operations of the JCG, also arrived in Chennai to lead the Japanese delegation, emphasising the significance of the visit at both operational and diplomatic levels. Over the course of the week-long stay, a series of engagements including courtesy calls, ship visits, and cultural exchanges, will take place.
A key highlight will be the bilateral meeting between Additional Director General Donny Michael, Commander of the ICG’s Eastern Seaboard, and the Japanese team. The delegation is also scheduled to meet ICG Director General Paramesh Sivamani, reflecting the high-level nature of the visit.
Joint activities will include a yoga session and Exercise Jaa Mata a friendly sea drill planned during Itsukushima’s onward passage to Singapore. To further enhance operational understanding, four ICG officers will embark as sea riders aboard the Japanese vessel.
This visit is rooted in the 2006 Memorandum of Cooperation between India and Japan, which laid the foundation for joint exercises, high-level interactions, and regular training exchanges between the two coast guards.