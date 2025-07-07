Worker found dead at factory in Kancheepuram, gold jewellery missing

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old woman working at a cardboard manufacturing unit near Kancheepuram was found dead with head injuries at her workplace late on Saturday evening. Preliminary investigations revealed the woman’s gold jewellery has been stolen, police said. There is no sign of sexual assault, they added. The woman’s employer and another worker have been detained for questioning, and a search is on for one more suspect.

According to Ponerikkarai police, the deceased was identified as S Selvi of Andi Siruvallur village in Kancheepuram district. She had started working at the unit only four days ago, police said. She had left for work on Saturday morning but failed to return home, prompting her husband Suresh and relatives to search for her. On reaching the unit at Enathur, they allegedly found a staff member in a drunken state outside. When they entered the godown of the unit, Selvi’s body was discovered hidden among the scrap material, police said.

Initial investigation indicated she was bludgeoned to death with an iron rod, and around six sovereigns of gold jewellery, including a chain were missing, police said. Selvi’s employer and another worker have been detained for questioning, while police have launched a search for the intoxicated man.