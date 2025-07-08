Only 2 per cent of mines in Tamil Nadu have high ecological restoration potential

CHENNAI: The State Planning Commission has identified 88 out of 5,051 mines in Tamil Nadu as having high potential for ecological restoration. These mines, accounting for roughly 2% of the total in the state, are primarily located in Ariyalur and Salem districts.

Among the identified sites, limestone, magnesite and vermiculite mines were the most prominent. While Ariyalur and Salem host the majority of these high-potential mines, Tamil Nadu's only vermiculite mine is situated in Tirupattur district. In contrast, districts like Dindigul and Coimbatore showed lower restoration potential, mainly due to the nature of their mineral resources. The report indicated that 394 mines (7.8%) have a moderate potential for restoration, whereas 4,569 mines (90.4%) possess a low potential.

The report noted that the mines that have high and moderate potential for restoration are either owned by corporate entities or the government, making them highly feasible for collaborative restoration efforts.

These findings were disclosed from a study titled "Identification of potential mine sites in Tamil Nadu for restoration or assessment of mining sites using geospatial information", conducted by the Tamil Nadu State Land Use Research Board of the State Planning Commission in partnership with Botanical Services, Auroville. The project was led by Paul Blanchflower, director of Botanical Services, and aimed at identifying and assessing abandoned and underutilised mines across the state for possible ecological restoration.