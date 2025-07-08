Road accident fatalities down 19 per cent YOY in Nellai; 116 dead in 2025, say police

TIRUNELVELI: Coordinated road safety efforts by the district police department, has led to 19% decrease in road accident fatalities in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to an official statement issued by the police department on Sunday.

It added that while 143 deaths were reported between January and June 2024, the death toll came down to 116 during the same period this year.

Police said, "Acting on the directions of Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan, the department has been identifying accident-prone spots in coordination with the district administration, and facilitating road improvement works with help from national and state highways departments, and the local bodies. The issues related to road infrastructure were regularly discussed during the monthly road safety review meetings chaired by collector Dr R Sukumar, and corrective measures such as installation of caution boards, reflective stickers, speed breakers, and high-mast lights were taken."

They added, "So far, 512 road safety awareness programmes have been conducted for students, vehicle-users, and the public. Meanwhile, action against rash and stunt riders has been intensified. As many as nine cases were registered and 22 people have been arrested so far this year for endangering public safety. We are committed to achieving a zero-accident society with the cooperation of the public and the public should respect traffic rules and coordinate with the police in saving lives."