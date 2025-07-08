TN's Marappalam underpass development: Rs 102 crore sought from government 

COIMBATORE: The Projects Wing of the State Highways Department has submitted a proposal to the state government requesting Rs 102.3 crore to develop the Marappalam railway underpass on the Coimbatore-Palakkad main road at Madukkarai.
Responding to public demand, the work to widen the underpass began in May after traffic was diverted. However, locals have alleged that the work is progressing at a slow pace. It is hoped with adequate funds the planned works can be fast-tracked.
The underpass expansion involves the relaying of the railway tracks over the underpass and land acquisition for widening the carriageway.
The funds will be utilised for widening the access road to four lanes to better manage traffic flow in future and also for land acquisition.
"It is planned to widen the carriageway from the existing two-lane structure to a four-lane road. To achieve this, the Highways Department needs to acquire 4,700 square metres of land on both sides of the Marappalam Bridge. The land acquisition alone will require about Rs 17 cr, and the remaining funds from the total estimate of Rs 102.3 crore are needed to enhance road connectivity on both sides. The underpass will be constructed with large retaining walls on both sides in a 'rectangular shape', with the top covered by railway tracks. It will be similar to the underpass built at Srinivasapuram in Pollachi. The railway portion will extend approximately 82 metres, and the Highways Department will develop about 750 m on both sides," said an official from the department.
The official also mentioned that they have sent the proposal to obtain Administrative Sanction (AS) for fund allocation and approval from the Commissionerate of Land Administration (CLA) for land acquisition.
"We expect that both the administrative sanction and the CLA approval for land acquisition will be granted before the railway department completes its work on reconstructing the railway tracks," the officer added.
The Marappalam underpass, which was originally beneath a wooden railway bridge, is located 2 kilometers away from the Kochi-Salem National Highway. It serves as the only convenient access point to the highway connecting Kerala and Coimbatore, and it does not have any toll plazas up to the border.
The two-lane underpass was constructed during the British-era. After renovations a few years ago, it was modified into a single-lane subway. It can only accommodate one heavy vehicle alongside a motorcycle, leading to bottlenecks and causing vehicles to queue up on both sides.
GP Sakthivel, secretary of the CPI Madukkarai union, recently petitioned the Chairman of the Madukkarai Municipality and the Thasildar to expedite the Marappalam expansion work.
"The delays in obtaining approvals have hindered the entire project, directly impacting the public. Vehicles using the Palakkad road, a major connectivity route between Coimbatore and Kerala, are being forced to take a detour of approximately four kilometres. If the government takes steps to complete the project swiftly, it would greatly benefit the community," said Sakthivel.