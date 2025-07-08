TN's Marappalam underpass development: Rs 102 crore sought from government 

COIMBATORE: The Projects Wing of the State Highways Department has submitted a proposal to the state government requesting Rs 102.3 crore to develop the Marappalam railway underpass on the Coimbatore-Palakkad main road at Madukkarai.

Responding to public demand, the work to widen the underpass began in May after traffic was diverted. However, locals have alleged that the work is progressing at a slow pace. It is hoped with adequate funds the planned works can be fast-tracked.

The underpass expansion involves the relaying of the railway tracks over the underpass and land acquisition for widening the carriageway.

The funds will be utilised for widening the access road to four lanes to better manage traffic flow in future and also for land acquisition.