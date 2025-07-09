100th Vavubali fair begins today in Kanniyakumari's Kuzhithurai

KANNIYAKUMARI: The 100th edition of the annual Vavubali exhibition is scheduled to begin at the Kuzhithurai municipality ground on Wednesday. The event is held to coincide with Aadi Amavasya, when hundreds of people convege of the banks of Kuzhithuraiyaru river (Thamirabarani) to perform rituals to their ancestors.

People from Kanniyakumari district and neighbouring Kerala visit the exhibition in large numbers. Through agriculture produce will be the main focus of the exhibition, entertainment programmes like merry-go-round, and dance performance have become part of it over a period of time.

Recalling the history of Vavubali exhibition, V Ramachandran Nair (77), an advocate in Kuzhithurai, told the TNIE that the rituals for ancestors would be conducted on the banks of Kuzhithuraiyar river on the new moon day of the last Malayalam month "Karkidakam" (Aadi in Tamil). Local farmers and traders displayed their waressuch as banana, tapioca , yam etc during the period, and prizes were given to the best produce. It was conducted mainly to promote agricultural produce of the region." He added that TC Kesava Pillai, a pleader of Kuzhithurai bar, started promoting the exhibition, and later was conducted by Kuzhithurai bar association