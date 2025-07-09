Asian palm civet climbs pole to escape strays in Nilgiris

NILGIRIS: An Asian palm civet, chased by stray dogs, climbed onto an electric pole and remained there for close to half an hour before escaping near Sims Park in Coonoor on Tuesday morning.

Upon receiving information, Coonoor forest range staff, led by Forest Range Officer N Ravindranath, visited the spot at 10.15 am on Tuesday. They chased the dogs away and attempted to rescue the palm civet. However, it escaped the park by crawling along a power cable and reaching a nearby tree.

"Soon after the small nocturnal animal climbed the electric pole and stayed close to the power cable, we contacted TNPDCL staff to disconnect power supply. Subsequently, we prepared to rescue the animal and planned to release it back into the forest, but it got away," an official said.

The palm civet, also called the common palm civet, is listed as 'least concern' by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The official said that they have asked traders and residents to inform the department staff if they notice the palm civet again in residential areas.

"We suspect the animal, which is omnivorous, could have come near Sims Park to consume fruits, which are abundant in the locality," the official added.