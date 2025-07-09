Drop in cultivation pushes shallot price to Rs 90 per kilo in TN

MADURAI: A decrease in shallot arrivals from local cultivators has led prices to skyrocket in the Madurai market. A kilogram of shallot was sold at Rs 80-Rs 90 this week. Traders stated that prices are likely to remain high for the next couple of weeks owing to the demand.

As of Tuesday, a smaller variety of shallots or sambar onions were sold at Rs 60-Rs 80 per kilo, and the first quality load was sold at Rs 90 per kilo. Notably, the prices of beans increased to Rs 80-Rs 100 per kilo, and other vegetables remained at Rs 30-Rs 50 per kilo.

N Chinnamayan, president of Mattuthavani Central Market Traders Association, said, "In a day, about 250 tonnes of shallots arrive at Madurai market, and usually majority would arrive from local cultivators. However, recently we had to bring stock from the Mysuru market as there has been a shortage in local cultivation. Thus, the prices have gone up. Prices of other vegetables have also increased owing to the demand in Madurai, which is likely to remain the same for the next couple of weeks."

K Rajendran, a shopper at Mattuthavani market, said, "As the prices of onions are at Rs 30-Rs 40 per kilo, skyrocketing shallot prices have not caused much of an impact on the people. The government could promote local cultivators to carry out shallot cultivation and cold storage usage to ensure stable arrival from local cultivators and keep the price nominal."