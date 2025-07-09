EPS alleges unusual debt accrual by DMK government, vows inquiry commission

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the DMK government in the state has accrued a debt of Rs 4.38 lakh crore in four years, and is planning to take another loan of Rs 1 lakh crore this year.
Addressing newspersons at Race Course here on the second day of his campaign ‘Makkalai Kaappom Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ (Let’s Protect the People, Let’s Save Tamil Nadu) on Tuesday, Palaniswami said there is no need to take such huge loan, as the state’s revenue has increased when compared to the previous years.
“The state got revenue of Rs 1.30 lakh crore recently. Despite the increase in revenue, no new scheme has been implemented, and the government is continuing to take loans. We doubt the intention of the government. An inquiry commission will be constituted to investigate the borrowings of the DMK government if AIADMK is voted to power,” he said.
Later at Vadavalli, he referred to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s repeated statements that the DMK alliance is strong, Palaniswami said, “You (Stalin) believe in the alliance, and we (AIADMK) trust the people of Tamil Nadu, as the people only choose the government.”
On VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan’s statement that the AIADMK and BJP alliance is not supportive, Palaniswami asked whether it’s his finding. “We will confer a doctorate or Nobel Prize on Thirumavalavan if he proves it. Who are you to say our alliance is not supportive?” he said, adding, “Unlike the DMK, we — AIADMK, BJP, IJK and Forward Bloc — are united,” he said.
“Thirumavalavan is taking dual stand. In his heart, he longs for a coalition government in the state, but he is forced to say that there is no chance for such a government,” he said.
Palaniswami said the DMK men are speaking against the AIADMK-BJP alliance as they are afraid of defeat in the 2016 Assembly election.
“Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Chennai, himself had said the AIADMK-BJP alliance was forged after discussion, and that AIADMK will lead the alliance and form the government in the state,” he said.
Palaniswami also said CPM state secretary P Shanmugam himself had expressed apprehension that the party would be defeated in the election “if the situation continues”, saying the DMK-led alliance was unable to redress the grievances of the people.
“After four years, it was the newly elected Shanmugam, concerned about the welfare of the people, who spoke against the DMK government. The former leaders were not able to speak against the DMK, as they had signed an agreement of slavery,” Palaniswami said, adding his aim is to retrieve Tamil Nadu from “family rule”.
While speaking at Puliyakulam, Palaniswami said a minister was paying kickback to DMK leadership every month and was appointed as Coimbatore district coordinator after he stepped down following a Supreme Court direction over his involvement in cash-for-job scam. “You are all aware of him, and he is fondly called ‘Pathu Rubai’ (ten rupees). How can he do good to people? He will only try to earn what he has invested,” he asked.