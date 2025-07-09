EPS alleges unusual debt accrual by DMK government, vows inquiry commission

On VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan’s statement that the AIADMK and BJP alliance is not supportive, Palaniswami asked whether it’s his finding. “We will confer a doctorate or Nobel Prize on Thirumavalavan if he proves it. Who are you to say our alliance is not supportive?” he said, adding, “Unlike the DMK, we — AIADMK, BJP, IJK and Forward Bloc — are united,” he said.

“Thirumavalavan is taking dual stand. In his heart, he longs for a coalition government in the state, but he is forced to say that there is no chance for such a government,” he said.

Palaniswami said the DMK men are speaking against the AIADMK-BJP alliance as they are afraid of defeat in the 2016 Assembly election.

“Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Chennai, himself had said the AIADMK-BJP alliance was forged after discussion, and that AIADMK will lead the alliance and form the government in the state,” he said.

Palaniswami also said CPM state secretary P Shanmugam himself had expressed apprehension that the party would be defeated in the election “if the situation continues”, saying the DMK-led alliance was unable to redress the grievances of the people.

“After four years, it was the newly elected Shanmugam, concerned about the welfare of the people, who spoke against the DMK government. The former leaders were not able to speak against the DMK, as they had signed an agreement of slavery,” Palaniswami said, adding his aim is to retrieve Tamil Nadu from “family rule”.

While speaking at Puliyakulam, Palaniswami said a minister was paying kickback to DMK leadership every month and was appointed as Coimbatore district coordinator after he stepped down following a Supreme Court direction over his involvement in cash-for-job scam. “You are all aware of him, and he is fondly called ‘Pathu Rubai’ (ten rupees). How can he do good to people? He will only try to earn what he has invested,” he asked.