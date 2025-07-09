National strike: TN warns ‘no work, no pay’

CHENNAI: Even as JACTTO-GEO and a few other organisations have supported the national-level strike protesting the ‘anti-people’ and ‘anti-labour’ policies of the union government on July 9, the state government has warned that the ‘No work, no pay’ principle will be enforced on July 9 for all employees of the state government if they stay away from work.

The government said disciplinary action will be taken against the employees who are absent, part-time employees, those on daily wages and those on consolidated pay will be liable to be discharged from service.

The strike has been called by 10 trade unions, including the Labour Progressive Front (LPF) affiliated to the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) affiliated to the Congress party, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) affiliated to the CPM and All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), affiliated to the CPI.

Chief secretary N Muruganandam, in his letter to all district collectors and heads of the departments in the secretariat, said that on the day of the strike, any application for casual leave or any other leave other than medical should not be allowed, and a report on the attendance position should be sent to the government by 10. 15 am on July 9.

He also said taking part in a strike or demonstration or any other form of agitation by the employees amounts to a violation of rules 20, 22 and 22-A of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1973.