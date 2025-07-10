Bandh uneventful, it’s business as usual in TN government offices; bus services unaffected

CHENNAI/THOOTHUKUDI/COIMBATORE/TIRUCHY: Government offices, including the secretariat, continued to function as usual, while bus services remained largely unaffected in the state during the one-day strike called by 12 central trade unions, including LPF, CITU, AITUC, and INTUC. However, banking services in parts of the state, including Thoothukudi, were affected.

A joint statement from the trade unions, including the Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) affiliated to the DMK, claimed that the day-long nationwide strike was successful in Tamil Nadu. The unions also said employees of the central and state governments, autorickshaw and taxi drivers, government and private transport employees took part in the strike.

In all, 3 lakh people participated in the strike, they said. While bus services were mostly unaffected, Kerala buses did not operate to Kanniyakumari but TNSTC buses operated until the state border at Kaliyakkavilai. Buses plying to Kerala from Ukkadam and Gandhipuram bus stands in Coimbatore were also hit.

In Chennai, a major road blockade was staged near the general post office on Anna Salai, where leaders, including K Natarajan (LPF), Radhakrishnan (AITUC - CPI), and Rajasridhar (Hind Mazdoor Sabha), addressed the protesters.

Members of JACTTO-GEO also participated for the first time in the nationwide strike by staging a protest at Ezhilagam.

IS Sunil Kumar, state president of the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), told TNIE, “Nearly all cash-related operations came to a standstill across banks as only administrative staff reported for duty.”